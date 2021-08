KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today resigned after only 17 months of being the country’s 8th Prime Minister.

Also resigned were 29 members of his Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet.

“It is obvious that I have lost the majority support. So, there is no longer a need to ascertain my legitimacy as the Prime Minister in Parliament.

“So today, I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister and also the resignation of my entire Cabinet as required by the Federal Constitution,” he said in a special announcement aired live on television today.

The Pagoh MP presented his letter of resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during an audience with the King at Istana Negara earlier today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1 last year following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 24. — Bernama