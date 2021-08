KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today revealed that some quarters are unhappy with his insistence on not entertaining their demands, including intervening in court matters to acquit several individuals prosecuted for criminal offences.

Muhyiddin said because of that, there were certain parties who were deliberately trying to “fish in troubled waters” to cause political turmoil.

He added that he was also accused of having committed treason against the King when he had acted solely to preserve the supremacy of the Constitution and defend the sanctity of the Constitutional Monarchy.

“I will not sacrifice my principles and go back on my oath of office to fulfill all obligations with honesty, pledge allegiance to the King and the nation and preserve, protect and defend the constitution,“ he said.

He said this in a special address to the nation at 12.30pm that was broadcast live on several local television stations including Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Bernama TV.

Also present with him during the address were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin and Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Others present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Muhyiddin earlier had had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara at 11 am.

He also called on all civil servants, especially the frontliners, to continue to persevere in performing their duties and responsibilities without being distracted by political problems deliberately triggered by certain parties.

The Prime Minister added that he would ensure that the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme would not be disrupted and would continue to be implemented according to schedule besides ensuring that assistance packages announced by the government could be received by the people without any hindrance.

“I pray that our people and country will continue to be protected by Allah SWT and to Him alone shall we surrender (our fate),“ he said. -Bernama