KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a special announcement on the National Recovery Plan later today.

According to an infographic shared on his Facebook page, the Prime Minister is to make the announcement live on several television channels including (RTM) and Bernama TV at 5pm.

The announcement will also be streamed live on myFreeview channel 121 and unifi TV channel 631, as well as on Bernama TV Facebook Live and YouTube channel. — Bernama