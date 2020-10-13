PM Muhyiddin to let King decide on Anwar’s majority MP support claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said he will leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to make a decision regarding PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of having majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

The prime minister said the absolute power held by the King is stipulated in the Federal Constitution and urged the people to have faith in His Majesty to make a decision on the claim.

“Actually, I do not follow the matter. I leave it to the wisdom of the King. His Majesty is a wise man, understands his role as the King. Provisions in the Constitution and such provide for the full powers of the King.

“So, we must place our trust in His Majesty to make the appropriate decision,” he told a press conference at his residence in Putrajaya today.

Earlier, Anwar had told a press conference just hours after being granted an audience with the King that he had presented to the monarch ‘valid’ documents of support for him from more than 120 Members of Parliament.

- Bernama

