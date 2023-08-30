PM: NIMP 2030 to transform Malaysia into high-tech industrialised nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The soon-to-be-launched New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) will transform Malaysia into a high-tech industrialised nation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his National Day address today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said NIMP 2030, which is scheduled to be launched on Sept 1, is no ordinary industrial plan.

“It will focus on a transition that is not limited to a particular sector but one with the objective and mission of turning Malaysia into a high-tech industrialised nation through digital transformation, and creating job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of youths in new fields.

“Industrial digital transformation will not only restore Malaysia as a preferred investment destination but also boost our capabilities,” he said.

Anwar said the country has again attracted the interest of large companies, including Tesla Inc from the United States, Geely from China and Infineon Technologies from Germany which have decided to make Malaysia an important investment hub.

“For us, (attracting investments) is very important because if it can be continued, Malaysia will truly experience freedom with every youth being guaranteed a job and will not be unemployed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government will also carry out a mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan shortly after launching NIMP 2030.

“Once again there will be a transition. It will not only involve evaluating initial plans but making modifications and creating a transition for sustainable development,” he added. -Bernama