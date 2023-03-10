PM: No decision yet on Cabinet reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said he has not yet made a decision on a Cabinet reshuffle under his leadership as bandied about by some quarters.

Anwar also clarified that his purpose in having an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today was the usual pre-Cabinet meeting.

“Not yet (decision). Just now I have an audience with Tuanku to discuss tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.

“It is not related to changing Cabinet ministers. Tomorrow after the Cabinet meeting, I will be going to Sabah and later to Abu Dhabi,” he said when met by reporters after the closing ceremony of Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2023 here today.

Earlier, an online news portal reported that the prime minister is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle after the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Asked on the haze situation which is affecting several states now, Anwar said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has been instructed to coordinate with his counterparts in ASEAN including Indonesia to handle transboundary haze.

Today, Nik Nazmi confirmed there were no fires recently which could be linked to the haze situation in the country even though data of the Department of Environment and Meteorological Department showed burning sites abroad.

Cloud seeding operation in the country will be carried out if the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 150 for more than 24 hours.

As at 5 pm, three areas recorded unhealthy API with Nilai, Negeri Sembilan continuing as the most affected area with an API reading of 155. -Bernama