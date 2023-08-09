PM: No instruction given to AGC in Zahid's DNAA

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he has never given any instruction to the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun concerning the High Court’s decision to grant Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) in his Yayasan Akalbudi’s case.

Anwar said as the Prime Minister, he was aware of the implications of the decision made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the political and national stability, but accepted Idrus’ explanation when he said he did not want to shirk responsibility in managing the case to his successor.

“I want to clarify that there was no instruction to the Attorney-General. He was involved in continuing the prosecution...then he read the alleged leaked document from the AGC stating disagreement with the prosecution.

“Of course, as the Prime Minister I was aware of the implications of the allegations that followed this decision. In fact, I had to inquire the Attorney General extensively about why his decision was like that and why now?” he said when met by reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling near here.

Last Monday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was granted a DNAA by the High Court on the 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption, and money laundering in connection with Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Ahmad Zahid the DNAA after hearing 11 grounds submitted by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, including instructions from the AGC to stop the charges against Ahmad Zahid and to classify the case as a DNAA.

In response to allegations that he could influence the outcome of cases in his capacity as Prime Minister, Anwar stated that those making such claims could make any accusations they wanted, but during his nine months in office, he has never interfered in any decisions made by the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Chief Justice, or the Attorney-General.

Anwar also described the claim that the High Court Judge had no choice when making the decision to grant Ahmad Zahid the DNAA in the case as untrue as the judiciary, while subject to the prosecution’s evidence, still has power and discretion to make decisions.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said he did not blame the people for wanting and demanding detailed explanations regarding the AGC’s decision.

In fact, he said he had personally sought further clarification from the AG because the true facts of the case had been manipulated by irresponsible parties.

“Some say that the judge had no choice. That’s not true. So, I suggest they read the AGC’s decision that was read in court and why the judge subsequently agreed with that proposal.

“The general public has the right to know, and the answers can be found in the 11 grounds submitted in court...don’t say it’s the Prime Minister’s instruction and so on,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that the public would not easily fall for lies and allegations from politicians because they often speak based on their own interests without considering the actual facts. -Bernama