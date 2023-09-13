PM: No issue with political stability, this is right time to invest in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured foreign investors and industry leaders from the Asian region that there is currently no concern about the issue of political stability in Malaysia.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said now was the right time to invest in Malaysia, especially with the various economic indicators and long-term policies introduced by the government, including the Madani Economy, National Energy Transition Roadmap and New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said he explained this to over 400 people, most of whom were investors, during the Fireside Conversation session in conjunction with the Milken Institute 10th Annual Asia Summit in Singapore today.

The Prime Minister is in Singapore on a one-day working visit and, among others, participated in two sessions, namely ‘A Conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia’ and ‘Malaysia’s Investment Outlook: A Conversation between the Prime Minister and Global Investors’

According to the post, Anwar, at a separate session, also met and spoke with 22 entrepreneurs and heads of investment and banking organisations in Asia and used the opportunity to explain the country’s fiscal policy and the meaning of sustainability from the perspective of Madani Malaysia, which covers various angles.

The Prime Minister said that at the session, which was also participated by Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, he shared his views on issues and the direction of ASEAN, especially in the field of economic and technological integration.

“I summarised that Malaysia focuses on complementing and adding value to economic and social growth with neighbouring countries,” he said.

In a separate post, Anwar also shared moments of his meeting with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at a tea session at the Istana, where both leaders discussed current developments and issues of mutual interest.

“I also met Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Istana. May this friendship continue to bloom and remain intact for the sake of Malaysians and Singaporeans,” he said.

This is Anwar’s second visit to Singapore as Prime Minister after his first trip in January. -Bernama