PM: No meeting with political leaders today

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is not meeting any political leaders today, his office said.

The statement was issued after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial was adjourned this morning apparently for him to meet the prime minister to discuss the formation of the new Cabinet.

“The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to clarify that no meetings or gatherings with political leaders are scheduled for today,” Muhyiddin’s office said in a statement.

“Today, the prime minister is scheduled to meet with the chief secretary to the government and head of departments and agencies to coordinate the running of the government administration.”