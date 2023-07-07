PM: No Unity Government's minister violating good governance practices

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that no minister in the Unity Government under his leadership has been found involved in violating good governance practices so far.

“In these seven months, there have been no cases of ministers engaging in the old greedy practices of ‘stealing’ government contracts because we are firm in upholding good governance, avoiding corruption and leakage,” he said when addressing over 10,000 Felda settlers in conjunction with 2023 Felda Settlers’ Day celebration here today.

“We are facing severe economic problems, with huge debt and unresolved issues but I’m confident that if we follow the right path, avoid leakage and greed, and refrain from taking what is not rightfully ours, Malaysia will rise as a great and strong nation in this region,” he said.

Anwar said although his Unity Government consists of various parties such as PKR, DAP, Umno, Amanah, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, there have been no instances of sabotage, as alleged by certain parties.

“I’m in PH (Pakatan Harapan), Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is from UMNO, but we can agree to make the best decisions for Felda, for the Malays and all Malaysians. Together, we uplift the dignity of the country to become great again,” he said.

“When I propose to the Cabinet to help Felda, it received support from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid, and Transport Minister Anthony Loke. This is the unity that brings benefits to the people,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, also stated the Unity Government's commitment to write off Felda settlers’ loans amounting to RM8.3 billion.

Nevertheless, he reminded Felda's management to be more efficient and avoid leakage or investments that would harm Felda’s interests.

“If it is not managed properly, if it allows wastage and arbitrary investment practices...this will happen again, where the government has to bear a debt of up to RM8.3 billion,” he said.

Furthermore, Anwar said he had also given permission to Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, to visit Felda areas to help improve basic facilities, such as street lights and school toilets.

“FELDA is under my purview, but I’m giving room to Ahmad Zahid and his ministry, both in terms of allocations and authority, to make necessary changes without being bound by outdated regulations and policies,” he said, adding that the government would also give special focus on Felda settlers in the 2024 Budget to be tabled in October. -Bernama