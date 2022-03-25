PM officiates Perlis Malaysian Family Aspiration Tour

KANGAR: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the 2022 Perlis Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour held at Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex here.

He said as in the first series in Johor recently, various programmes have been prepared to provide facilities and in-depth understanding to all on the concept of the Malaysian Family Aspiration which stresses inclusivity, common ground, and contentment.

“Alhamdulillah, we could gather with the Malaysian Family in Perlis to continue the AKM Tour series today.

“The Malaysian Family Aspiration programme was launched in the federal capital at the end of last year and the government decided to hold a series of tours at state level starting with Johor early this month and Perlis today,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony here today.

Ismail Sabri said he was confident each strata of society has been ingrained with the concept of the Malaysian Family with the main focus on uniting the people towards economic prosperity and political stability to rehabilitate the country in this challenging situation.

According to him, the Perlis AKM Tour is aimed at spreading the concept as well as making the concept of the Malaysian Family easier to understand and appreciated by all.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Malaysian Family Squad which was set up by the government through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in October last year now has 10,000 personnel working to coordinate aid delivery mechanism to those affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Here I would like to call on more volunteers to register themselves as members of the Malaysian Family Squad via the Malaysian Family website,’ he said.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. — Bernama