PM opens new Parliament Library

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today opened the new Parliament Library after it was moved to the Members of Parliament and Administrative Block, which was fully completed in January.

Previously, the library, which is equipped with more comfortable facilities, such as MPs’ reading rooms and carrels, was situated in the Main Block of the Parliament complex.

The library has a collection of 43,114 original documents, such as the Straits Settlements and the Federated Malay States Legislature, Official Statement of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat, Standing Orders, Bills, Acts, Statute Papers, Order Papers, Committee Reports, Enactments, Ordinances and Government Gazettes.

The resource centre also has a collection of monographs, journals and newspaper clippings.

The library is an important reference source on matters pertaining to legal, parliament as well as government and public administrations to support the need for research by MPs and others in Parliament towards lifelong learning.

Earlier, Muhyiddin spent some time to tour and officiate the Parliamentary exhibition: Citra Perundangan Malaysia (Image of Malaysian Law), which showcases pictorial illustrations of Parliament to introduce the importance and sovereignty of the legal institution.

The exhibition, which began today, is open until Sept 18. — Bernama