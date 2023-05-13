PM orders authorities to probe those responsible for country's losses due to corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) ordered the authorities including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the parties responsible for the losses incurred by the country due to corruption.

He said apart from MACC, other agencies instructed including the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Police Commercial Investigation Department (CID) to take whatever steps, via the legal channel to act.

“We have to voice (corruption) but I can’t give instructions one by one but just a general instruction because there are people who are known to take bribes worth billions... It’s been decades and they are still safe as no one dares to touch them.

“What does it mean to the country, for the power of the law we ask the police, IRB, actions were against those at the bottom but those at the top and assets worth tens of billions of ringgit got away.

That is why I am giving a general instruction and I hope the people regardless of party and race support this order,“ he said after attending the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri programme @ Dataran Merdeka here today.

He said this when asked about the specific actions to track down parties involved in corruption cases following the statistics released by EMIR Research which said Malaysia is estimated to suffer a total loss of RM4.5 trillion in the past 26 years due to corruption and leakages.Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the actual amount of losses could not be ascertained, therefore, the government maintained the policy decision to fight corruption despite receiving attacks and opposition from corrupt groups.

“I have taken this as a very serious policy decision despite the attacks or attempts by groups, especially the rich - it’s alright to be rich but it is the corrupt, who have billions of assets, at home and abroad, who are hiding them, that’s why they seem to be garnering support to fight.

“I have taken a decision and is determined that Malaysia must be saved from these robbers and it requires a clear, firm political determination.

“It’s not a matter of race, it’s not a matter of different religions, it’s a matter of character, it’s a matter of morals, it’s a matter of values. Even if it is being played up, I understand the problem and we want the people to understand and together attack and stop it (corruption),“ he said.

The Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri @ Dataran Merdeka programme is organised by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) together with Friday mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MWAIP) which brought together 120 selected mosques and suraus to provide stalls serving delicacies for the guests from various walks of life.

The programme was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh and JAWI director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail. -Bernama