PM orders ministers to study audit report on respective ministries

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Cabinet meeting today ordered all ministers to study the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2021 Series 2 involving their respective ministries, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“The Prime Minister stressed that ministers need to study the report involving their respective ministries even though the findings maybe related to earlier issues but the matters raised (in LKAN) must be resolved immediately,” said Fahmi who is also the spokesman of the Unity Government in a post-Cabinet meeting media conference here today.

On the overall according to LKAN which was issued on Feb 16, the implementation of activities, projects and programmes of the federal government had been conducted according to the set objectives but there were weaknesses such as output targets and results which were not fully achieved.

Anwar on Jan 17 ordered the Cabinet to take seriously and examine every LKAN’s remark about expenses, leakages that do not meet conditions and regulations.

For the audit involving the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), Fahmi said the ministry will also examine allegations of leakage in the distribution of the Digital Content Fund (DKD).

Fahmi said he had met with the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim and the management to examine what had happened with the DKD distribution and found that the Finas Act 1981 may need to be amended.

“On the positive side, the companies named for being involved in the distribution of DKD have contacted KKD and Finas to explain and clear their names. There are several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which have an impact on the film industry, especially on the production side,“ he said.

LKAN found that the channeling of DKD amounting to RM4 million was made to companies that had interests with members of the corporation and an audit review found that it was channeled to six companies that had interests, including the wives and children of members of Finas board of directors.

Fahmi said the prime minister also asked KKD and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to examine the issue of royalty payments to the heirs of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee and other musicians.

Fahmi said a meeting between him and the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub will be held next week with the aim of forming a committee to examine aspects involving royalty payments and the development of the music industry.

Salahuddin on February 28 was reported to have said that a committee to act and discuss issues relating to the country’s recorded music industry will be established in the near future.

He said the issue of payment and calculation of royalties as well as the establishment of a single body to resolve licensing body issues and protect the rights of copyright owners are among the issues that will be discussed to find a solution by the committee. - Bernama