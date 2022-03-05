PM outlines four directions in development of country’s landscape

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today outlined four directions that need to be given attention to in the development of the country’s landscape.

The four directions, among others, involve efforts to streamline the country’s landscape network system with priority given to the expansion of the country’s green infrastructure through a comprehensive landscape development programme.

“The second is to harness the potential and economic value of the landscape industry. Inline with global changes, we should harness the potential of the country’s landscape industry as an economic value or as a source of return and a new economy for the country.

“The third is to protect the landscape asset of Keluarga Malaysia. A legal method of control has been established to ensure the landscape assets can be protected, in addition to continuous effective education because loss of the landscape assets will bring losses to the country and difficult to be restored,” he added.

The prime minister said this in his speech at the 2022 National Landscape Day celebration at Taman Bandar Ekoflora here today.

The fourth direction, he said, was to improve the quality of national landscaping services, whereby a complete landscaping organisation at the agency, state and local levels must ensure the best services can be provided to Keluarga Malaysia.

With these proposed directions, Ismail Sabri expressed the hope that the country’s landscape development in the next 25 years will be more advanced and offer superior landscape quality that could be enjoyed by future generations.

All these efforts should start today., he said, adding that the government also hoped for all states to have a public park with the concept of a “Taman Persekutuan” (Federal Park) as this will increase the people’s access to landscaped areas.

He said it will also indirectly increased the number of green areas in urban areas which is a major contributor to low carbon and urban environmental comfort that could improve the quality of the environment and life of Keluarga Malaysia.

According to the prime minister, about 9,467 hectares nationwide had been developed into parks in the past 25 years and with the cooperation of all parties, it led to the development of quality landscapes.

“The people realise the importance of landscape in the environment and their well-being. Public parks and recreational areas have been turned into therapy spaces for Keluarga Malaysia in an effort to relieve the stress of life that directly contributes to the improvement of mental and physical well-being.

“Based on data, the number of visitors to the Bukit Kiara Federal Park recorded an increase of 287.10 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year and this proves the importance of the park as the main recreational space for Keluarga Malaysia during the COVID-19 pandemic,“ he added. - Bernama