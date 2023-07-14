PM: Over 200,000 STR recipients to receive RM600 'Sumbangan Asas Rahmah' from Monday

PUTRAJAYA: Over 200,000 recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) classified as hardcore poor based on e-kasih data will receive Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARa) contribution of RM600 to meet their basic food needs from Monday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the assistance was among the announcement made through the Social Protection for the Needy aspect as a first step towards realising the Madani economic narrative ahead of the tabling of the Madani Budget 2024 in October.

“The government has provided STR to reduce the cost of living of the people.

“Details of the SARa programme will be announced soon,“ said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, when delivering the keynote address at the Budget 2024 Engagement Session today. -Bernama