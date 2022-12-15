PM pays last respects to Public Bank founder

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid his last respects to Public Bank Bhd founder Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow, who died at the age of 92 on Monday (Dec 12).

The Prime Minister arrived at the Nirvana Centre Kuala Lumpur here at 4.50 pm and signed the condolence book before spending about 15 minutes with the family of the deceased.

Anwar in a post on his official Facebook page previously described Teh’s passing as a great loss to the banking sector and the country.

Teh founded Public Bank in 1965 at age 35, and was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the bank when business operations commenced on Aug 6, 1966.

He stepped down as CEO and was reappointed as non-executive chairman on July 1, 2002, before retiring on Dec 31, 2018. - Bernama