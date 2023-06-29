PM performs Aidiladha prayers at Putra Mosque

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today performed the Aidiladha prayers with thousands of congregants at the Putra Mosque here.

Anwar, who was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail was welcomed upon arrival at 8.19 am by Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusof.

This is Anwar's first Aidiladha prayer with the people of Putrajaya since he took over the helm of the country's administration in November last year.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Anwar also joined in the ‘takbir raya’ ceremony with 20,000 congregants before performing the Aidiladha prayers led by the Grand Imam of the Putra Mosque, Salahuddin Ghozali

Salahuddin also delivered the Aidiladha sermon titled ‘Nilai Pengorbanan (The Value of Sacrifice).

Anwar also took the opportunity to greet congregants after the sermon. -Bernama