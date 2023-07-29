PM, PH-BN leaders join in Gombak Unity Procession

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today joined in the Gombak Unity Procession for the Selangor State Election to escort the Pakatan Harapan(PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates contesting the three state seats in the Gombak parliamentary constituency.

Anwar, who isd also PH chairman, arrived at 8.50am and was seen walking together with the three candidates in the procession, namely Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari (PH) for the Sungai Tua seat ; Juwairiya Zulkifli of PH (Hulu Kelang)) and BN’s Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (Gombak Setia).

Also seen in the procession that started from the Sungai Chinchin Bridge to the nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Pusu were the top leadership of the parties in the Unity Government.

They included Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Sabah Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

With supporters carrying the PH and BN logo flags, the leaders and party supporters walked the one-kilometres distance to the nomination centre while chanting the “Unity Government” slogan.

On arrival outside the nomination centre, the Prime Minister shouted ‘‘reformasi’ before leaving the area.

Although there were some tense moments between the supporters of the Unity Government and Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the assembly area next to the nomination center, the situation was under-control and closely monitored by members of the security forces.

Meanwhile, a few PN leaders were also seen in the area to give support to the PN candidates and they included PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Arau Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

The opposition coalition has nominated Selangor PN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for the Hulu Kelang state seat while Selangor PN secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham and Selangor PAS Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin are contesting the Gombak Setia and Sungai Tua seats, respectively.

Also present at the nomination centre was an Independent candidate.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Penang as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama