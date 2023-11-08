PM: PH-BN pact-led states doing well

BALIK PULAU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today stressed that all states governed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are doing extremely well compared to other states in the country.

While dismissing the findings of a survey by independent pollster Ilham Centre that only one in four Malays in the six states having elections tomorrow were satisfied with his performance as prime minister, Anwar said he is very optimistic about his vision to uplift the country.

“I don’t agree (with the survey), that is a flawed analysis, maybe they take Kelantan (voters) compared to Selangor (voters). But in many of our states, we are doing extremely well. I am very optimistic,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Masjid Qaryah Kampung Perlis in Penang today.

It was reported that Ilham Centre’s survey findings were based on the survey involving 2,416 respondents in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Penang.

Voters in the six states will go to the polls tomorrow to elect their new state governments. The six state elections are being held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election. -Bernama