PM: PH to discuss Aminuddin's nomination for state election

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) has proven his credibility in leading the state government through investment achievements over the past five years.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, is still puzzled about talks on whether Aminuddin, the incumbent of the Sikamat state seat, will contest in this upcoming state polls.

“I’m happy with his performance and satisfied with the implementation of state governance. Negeri Sembilan is key in terms of investment because it is located near Klang Valley and is very strategic.

“The final discussion (Aminuddin’s as candidate) will be discussed with component parties, for now, he seems to be the poster boy because he is the Menteri Besar,“ he told reporters after delivering his message to Negeri Sembilan civil servants here today.

Anwar was asked whether Aminuddin who is also Negeri Sembilan PH chairman will be contesting the coming state election.

In the 14th general election (GE14), PH won 20 seats comprising DAP (11), PKR (six) and Amanah (three) while Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 16 seats, 15 of which by UMNO and one, MIC.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin believed he is still enjoying the support for the Aug 12 state election.

“InsyaAllah I am still getting the support,” he said briefly when met by the media during lunch with Anwar at Taman Ampangan, here.

In GE14, Aminuddin won the Sikamat seat with a 3,413 vote majority to defeat three other candidates from BN, PAS and independent.

The Election Commission has set the state election in six states namely Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan with Aug 12 as the polling day.

The nomination of candidates has been fixed on July 29 while early voting is on Aug 8. -Bernama