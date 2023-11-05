PM pleased with BIMB-EAGA progress

LABUAN BAJO (Indonesia): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is pleased with Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area’s (BIMB-EAGA) significant achievements and resilience despite setbacks due to the prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the member states have commended the steadfast commitment of BIMP-EAGA tourism key players in revitalising the industry through innovative solutions.

“Sustainable energy resources are recognised as a top priority and critical enabler of BIMP-EAGA’s clean energy transition, besides the pivotal role of information and communications technology in achieving a digital economy,” he told the Malaysian media after chairing the 15th BIMB-EAGA Summit in conjunction with the 42nd ASEAN Summit today.

Anwar was accompanied by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Rafizi in a statement highlighted that the subregion’s economic performance had rebounded with growth registering three per cent in 2021 compared with a contraction of one per cent in 2020.

The combined BIMP-EAGA gross domestic product in 2021 stood at US$358.6 billion (US$1=RM4.44), which is on track to achieve the 20 per cent target by 2025, and the total trade in goods rose by US$65.8 billion in 2022.

“The Leaders look forward to the signing of the Framework of Economic Cooperation between BIMP-EAGA and Japan in 2023,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leaders of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) have reaffirmed their unwavering effort in post-pandemic tourism recovery and are delighted to inaugurate the IMT-GT Visit Year 2023-2025 as the subregional collaboration to jointly revive the tourism industry.

Rafizi said the halal industry have also been earmarked as the lead focus area to spearhead IMT-GT cooperation with IMT-GT envisioned as the halal hub for the global market.

“The Leaders’ call for collective actions to promote subregional halal products and services to new markets in collaboration with potential IMT-GT partners,” he said.

During the 15th IMT-GT Summit chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Rafizi said Malaysia has demonstrated support and commitment towards the republic’s decision to shift its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara.

Malaysia has informed the member states on the approval of RM1 billion allocation to Sabah and Sarawak for border development to spur economic activities for the people in the surrounding areas, Rafizi added. -Bernama