PM: PN ministers’ letter to Agong won’t harm govt’s legitimacy

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the issue of a loss of confidence in the government does not arise despite 12 Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet ministers’ letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to object to a general election during the year-end monsoon season.

He said that the government is still functional because the prime minister still has the support of more than 112 federal lawmakers to command the Parliament, Malay Mail reports.

“A lot of people just talk and talk but never refer to the Federal Constitution. The issue of loss of support is only when a certain prime minister loses the 112 majority support,” he reportedly told reporters after attending the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here.

On October 7, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan claimed the current federal government has lost “40 per cent of its legitimacy” after PN ministers sent a letter to the King to object to a general election during the year-end monsoon season.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who was among the 12 PN ministers who petitioned the Agong, also said the letter and support for Ismail Sabri are two different issues.