PM prays for easy, smooth haj journey for King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim prayed that Allah will smoothen and ease everything for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as Their Majesties depart for the Holy Land today to perform the haj.

Anwar, who attended the sending-off ceremony for Their Majesties at Istana Negara earlier today, also prayed that Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah be blessed with good health to perform all the haj rituals throughout their pilgrimage.

“Praying for Their Majesties to earn Haj Mabrur (accepted), and may Allah bless them with good health and smoothen and ease everything for them in the Holy Land,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to return home on July 2.

The Government of Saudi Arabia had announced that Wukuf Day, which is the pinnacle of the haj rituals, is on Tuesday, June 27, while Aidiladha is on Wednesday, June 28.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on June 29. -Bernama