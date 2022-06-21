PM prays for King’s swift recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has prayed for the swift recovery and good health of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is currently receiving treatment and is under specialist’s observation due to pain in the leg.

“We pray that His Majesty is blessed with good health to continue to reign over the country. Dirgahayu Tuanku,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement yesterday, said that His Majesty is currently undergoing treatment and observation by a specialist at a hospital after complaining of pain in the leg.

However, he said, His Majesty’s health condition is generally good and not worrying. - Bernama