PM presents IPT offer letters to students

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today presented offer letters for admission to universities, polytechnics and community colleges to students under the ‘Jom Masuk IPT’ programme in conjunction with the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) (AKM) programme.

At the ceremony, three students received their offer letter for admission to the Law Foundation Programme at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) for Session 2 2021/2022 intake, as well as a laptop, RM700 cash assistance and data plan of RM200.

Three other students who received their offer letter for admission to polytechnics and community colleges were also given cash assistance of RM500.

The Prime Minister also presented the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) APEL A certificate to two recipients.

In addition, two individuals received a loan offer letter from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) while two others received a scholarship offer from MAHSA University.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The Prime Minister later took some time visiting the Ministry of Higher Education, UiTM, Universiti Putra Malaysia, University Teaching Hospital (HPU), Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia booths.

Organised by the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (SEPADU), Prime Minister’s Department, the event is aimed at enlivening further the Keluarga Malaysia spirit.

The 100-Day Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations four-day programme was launched yesterday by the Prime Minister.

-Bernama