PM: Public transport subsidies will continue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said subsidies for public transport such as buses, trains and air services will continue to be provided to guarantee the continuity of best services for the people.

It includes the RM96 million Stage Bus Support Fund to help cover the daily operating costs of stage bus operators who need to continue services on low-passenger routes in rural areas.

The government also provided RM150 million to continue the Stage Bus Transformation Programme including expanding its services to benefit three new locations, namely Kota Bharu, Kuantan and Kota Setar.

“The government will continue to subsidise air transportation with an allocation of RM209 million for the benefit of residents in rural and remote areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

“For more than 180,000 Klang Valley residents who use Prasarana bus and rail services for their daily commutes, the benefits of the My50 monthly pass will be continued,“ he said when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak will be completed next year, while the tender process for 19 work packages for Phase 1b of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, involving a stretch of 336 kilometres and costing RM15.7 billion, will be completed next month.

“Apart from that, the implementation of Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project, covering over 320 kilometres and costing nearly RM74 billion, will begin by the end of this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the North-South Expressway (PLUS) expansion project from four lanes to six lanes will be extended from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam at a cost of RM931 million. -Bernama