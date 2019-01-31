PM reads out instrument of proclamation at Agong’s swearing-in

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad read out the instrument of proclamation signifying the ascension to the throne today of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Abdullah, after being sworn in, signed the instrument of the proclamation at the ceremony at Istana Negara.

The instrument of proclamation reads: “It is so provided by Article 32 of the Federal Constitution that there shall be a Supreme Head of the Federation, to be called the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who shall be elected by the Conference of Rulers.

“And, it is so provided that in accordance with the Third Schedule of the Federal Constitution, the Conference of Rulers has proclaimed that I am elected to hold the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“So, by that, I, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, hereby declare that I, today, hold the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and have taken the oath as required by Article 37 of the Federal Constitution accordingly as determined by that Article.

“Declared at my palace, Istana Negara, in my federal capital Kuala Lumpur on the thirty-first of January in the year two thousand and nineteen.” — Bernama