PM receives courtesy call from Anies Rasyid Baswedan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from Indonesia’s former Education and Culture Minister Anies Rasyid Baswedan in Putrajaya this morning.

Anwar in his Facebook posting today said they discussed various issues of mutual interest and the need to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship.

“We also agreed for a need to enhance the relationship between both countries in various fields. I also shared with him the proficiency of religious leader and politician from Indonesia, Mohammad Natsir as his writings related to Islam and the modernisation offers an effective path to the development of Islam in the region,” he said.

According to the Facebook posting, Anies is in Malaysia upon an invitation by the International Institute of Islamic Thought & Civilisation (ISTAC) and International Islamic University Malaysia (UIAM). -Bernama