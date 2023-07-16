PM receives courtesy call from Turkish Foreign Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today received a courtesy call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia starting yesterday.

In the meeting held in Penang, Anwar and Fidan discussed bilateral cooperation long established between both nations.

“We also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including those involving Muslims.

“May the relationship between Malaysia and Turkiye continue to grow and benefit the people,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

Also present at the meeting was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

This is Fidan’s first visit to Malaysia since being appointed as Turkiye’s Foreign Minister on June 3.

Turkiye is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, largest export destination and sixth-largest import destination from the West Asian region.

In 2022, Malaysia’s total trade with Turkiye rose by 12.6 per cent to RM20.25 billion (US$4.62 billion) from RM17 billion (US$4.10 billion) in 2021. - Bernama