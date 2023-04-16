PM receives invitation to attend UDHR75

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has received an invitation from the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to attend the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR75).

The prime minister, in a Facebook post, said Türk had extended the invitation during a telephone conversation today.

“Malaysia supports the initiative implemented by High Commissioner Türk in line with the Unity Government’s priority to uplift dignity and uphold human rights under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

“We also exchanged views on the challenges in protecting and upholding human rights in line with current geopolitical realities,” he said.

Anwar said he also invited Türk to visit Malaysia and reiterated the country’s commitment to work closely with him to promote and protect human rights domestically and internationally. - Bernama