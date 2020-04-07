PM receives RM4m for Covid-19 fund, bringing total to RM22.6m

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received contributions amounting to RM4 million from corporate companies for the Covid-19 Fund, bringing the total amount collected to date to RM22.6 million.

In a brief event held at the Perdana Putra building, Telekom Malaysia Bhd represented by its chairman Rosli Man contributed RM2 million.

Sunway Bhd represented by Sunway Bhd Malaysia and Singapore Property Development Division managing director Serena Cheah and Ranhill Bhd represented by Datuk Seri Kamarudin Ambok, each contributed RM1 million.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also received donations involving personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RM2 million from Western Digital Sdn Bhd represented by Group chairman (Malaysian Operations) Datuk Syed Hussain Aljunid.

Muhyiddin on March 11, announced the government’s initiative to launch the Covid-19 Fund to help people who were not working and those affected following the quarantine.

Operated by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), donations can be directed to account No. 16010001138714 (Bank Muamalat - National Disaster Relief Fund). — Bernama