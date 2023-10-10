PM reiterates Malaysia’s commitment to stand in solidarity with Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Anwar said he had shared this commitment with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), Cinta Syria Malaysia (CSM) and Global Peace Mission (GPM) during their meeting at the Parliament building today.

“I also shared with them the government’s efforts in holding discussions with the Islamic world leaders to find the best solution to pacify tensions in Palestine, hence enabling humanitarian and medical aid to be delivered,” he said in a Facebook post.

During the meeting, Anwar said the NGOs also expressed their intention to organise a Mega Gathering of a Million Ummah in support of Palestine and to raise funds and amplify the voices of the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since Saturday, Oct 7.

Yesterday, the government announced that it will channel RM1 million to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the recent conflict and violence in the Gaza Strip. -Bernama