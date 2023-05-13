PM: Reject political differences, let's solve Kelantan's water woes

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the water supply problem in Kelantan needs to be resolved regardless of political affiliation.

Therefore, he said the Unity Government has agreed to take immediate measures towards that purpose.

Anwar said he had a brief discussion with Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob on the matter.

In fact, Anwar said that he had presented this decision during an audience with the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Kelantan in Kubang Kerian yesterday evening.

“Kelantan is facing a serious water problem so I would like to suggest cooperation between the Federal Government and the State Government.

Anwar said the Unity Government will hold discussions if the state government is willing to cooperate, after which systematic and efficient water supply projects will be implemented for the whole of Kelantan.

He said this in his speech during the Malaysia MADANI Open House held at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium grounds here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Ahmad and Nik Nazmi.

Cabinet ministers were also in attendance.

Anwar was of the view that Kelantan, by right, should not be facing water supply issues after over 60 years of independence.

“Over 60 years of independence, endless political issues are only burdening the people.

“That is why I am urging (for a solution), and the stand taken by the Unity Government is that we will find the funds, find a solution. However, it has to be done through appropriate methods and with the full cooperation of the state government,” he said. -Bernama