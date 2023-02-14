PM: RM63m recovered from 2016 Sabah water dept scandal

PETALING JAYA: Assets worth RM63 million have been recovered from the Sabah state water department scandal that took place in 2016, as confirmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

According to a report by Malay Mail, Anwar clarified that the RM63 million recovered was part of a RM3.3 billion intended for water infrastructure development projects.

“Before this the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC) has been wasting too much time and energy on catching anchovies (ikan bilis), now the focus will be on large-scale corruption cases.

“A few of the cases that I refer to as large-scale corruption cases include the biggest water scandal in Sabah which involved RM3.3 billion (meant for water) infrastructure, RM63 million with of assets was recovered through the Ops Water, and the case is still in court,” the Tambun MP told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question time.

He added that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation through Ops Hire managed to retrieve RM426 million from the Hiring Incentive Programme (PenjanaKerjaya).