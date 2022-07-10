PM’s audience with Agong is pre-cabinet meeting: Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara yesterday.

According to an Istana Negara Facebook post, the pre-Cabinet meeting was among the weekly activities or a major routine of His Majesty to discuss and exchange views with the prime minister on matters and issues related to the government.

It also uploaded four photographs of Ismail Sabri in discussion with His Majesty.

The prime minister’s movements today became the focus of the media following strong speculation on the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Last Tuesday, Ismail Sabri confirmed that he would be having an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara today, and speculations linked it to the prime minister going to seek the King’s consent to dissolve Parliament.

The prime minister entered the main gate of Istana Negara at 3.49pm in his official car and waved to media personnel who had gathered there since yesterday morning. Ismail Sabri was seen leaving the Istana Negara compound at 4.45pm. - Bernama