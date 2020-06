KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) today denied having a Telegram account created under its name.

JPM Corporate Communications Unit in a statement urged the public not to join the link to avoid receiving fake information and news.

It said JPM only has Facebook account @Jab.PerdanaMenteri; Twitter (twitter.com/jpmgov_); Instagram (www.instagram.com/jabatanperdanamenteri/) and YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/jabatanperdanamenteri).

Enquiries can be addressed by calling the unit at 03-88723435. — Bernama