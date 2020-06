PUTRAJAYA: Some 15 individuals including five non-Muslims today received aid totalling RM6,000 from agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Religious Affairs).

They received RM300 in cash and basic food supply worth RM100 each, which were presented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) in an event held at the Mahmoodiah Mosque in Precinct 18 here.

Zulkifli said the assistance was a collaboration between the Federal Territories Religious Council (MAIWP), the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) and the Federal Territories- Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ).

“Together we try to assist people in need. This is also to show empathy for the asnaf (needy) and non-Muslims because they are also Malaysians,” he told reporters after the event.

For Muslim recipients, they were selected based on the MAIWP list, while the non-Muslims were based on the list prepared by the Mahmoodiah Mosque.

A recipient, Jaafar Abdullah, 52, said the contribution would help relieve his burden as he has to support two of his children who are students of private higher education institutions.

“I am really thankful for this contribution because currently, it’s hard to find extra income,” said the father of six who works as a driver at a government department here.

A single mother, Shakira Shamsuri, 38, said the contribution could help meet her daily needs as there was no assistance from any party during the Movement Control Order period, except those announced by the government such as Bantuan Sara Hidup. — Bernama