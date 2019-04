KOTA BARU: The Prime Minister’s Department has achieved 50% of its engagement target based on the ‘Rahmatan Lil’ Alamin’ (Mercy to all creations) concept, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Mujahid said most of these interactions occurred with government departments and agencies so that the staff could better understand the concept formed in the government’s bid to create a new image of Malaysia

“In the remaining 50% (of the target) we will try to interact with the community and I am confident it can be achieved by the end of this year,“ he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Ambang Ramadan carnival at SK Muntukan here, last night.

Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) president Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz was also present.

Commenting further, Mujahid said the department will hold a national-level Rahmah Carnival this July to better explain the concept to the public.

“The carnival will see cooperation from several ministries and it will be held for three days before being held at the state-level,” he added. — Bernama