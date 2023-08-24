PM’s Dept on Religious Affairs to collaborate with HGIM to foster Islamic understanding

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) (JPMI) and its affiliated agencies will collaborate with Himpunan Gerakan Islam Malaysia (HGIM) to implement initiatives aimed at fostering a better understanding of Islam and empowering preachers who advocate a message of moderation in the religion.

Its minister, Datuk Mohd Na’im (pix) both parties had agreed in principle to work together in enhancing Islamic affairs in the country, in terms of developing natural disposition (fitrah), cultivating a culture of Islamic moderation, and emphasising the value of balance and moderation (wasatiyyah) through community-involved seminars and conventions.

“We also plan to enhance Islamic media content to help advance society, and we’re glad HGIM wants to be a strategic partner in future Islamic affairs development,“ he told the media after a meeting with HGIM today.

HGIM comprises four major dakwah organisations, namely Persatuan Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (Wadah), Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram), Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM), and Pertubuhan Himpunan Lepasan Institusi Pendidikan Malaysia (Haluan).

Mohd Na’im said that the focus on Islam Wasatiyyah or advocating for a balanced community was in line with the department’s programme to strengthen Islamic affairs. It underscores the importance of respecting Islamic institutions and promoting individual well-being.

“There is a need for everyone’s support for nation-building efforts, especially in realising the Malaysia Madani agenda,“ he added. -Bernama