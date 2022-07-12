PM’s Dept: Tweet on UEC recognition is fake

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) has described as fake a Twitter post entitled ‘UEC recognition to be discussed and motion will be approved later by Unity Government in line with Pakatan Harapan manifesto’.

JPM, in a statement on its Facebook today, said the fake information was posted on an imitation Twitter account. It has since gone viral on social media.

JPM also explained the difference between the Prime Minister’s real Twitter account and the fake account used for disseminating the false information on the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

It said the Prime Minister’s Twitter account uses the handle @anwaribrahim while the account spreading the fake UEC information uses @anwarinrahim with a photo of the Prime Minister similar to that on his real account.

The Prime Minister also shared the JPM post on his Facebook today.

“The information on that social media account is fake. The public is advised not to disseminate or share any unverified or fake information,” JPM said.

It asked the people to refer to the official social media accounts of the Prime Minister for authentic news on all social media platforms - Facebook Anwar Ibrahim, Twitter @anwaribrahim, Instagram @anwaribrahim_my and TikTok @anwaribrahimnofficial. - Bernama