PM’s firm stand against Israel a reflection of M’sia Baru: Amanah Youth

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s insistence in not allowing any Israeli from entering into the country is in line with the concept of Malaysia Baru, says deputy Youth chief of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Faiz Fadzil.

He said the action taken was based on the rule of law and Israel’s disrespect for the law should not be compromised.

“Thus, Amanah Youth supports Tun Dr Mahathir’s firm action against Israel in not allowing any of their people to enter our country.

“That is a clear reflection of Malaysia’s stand in not recognising and not compromising on the crime and atrocity being committed by Israel against Palestine,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Mahathir had earlier said the government was taking a firm stand in not allowing Israeli athletes to compete in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships to be held in Kuching from July 29 to Aug 4.

The Israeli Olympic Committee protested against the decision and continued to pressure the organisers to issue visas to its athletes. — Bernama