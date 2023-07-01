PM’s first official visit to Jakarta can enhance bilateral ties between Malaysia-Indonesia: Zambry

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s first official visit to Jakarta on Jan 8 and 9, can bring about a major impact to the bilateral ties of both countries, especially in exploring new working relationships said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Dr Zambry said Anwar’s two-day visit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be the Prime Minister’s first official visit to a foreign country since being sworn in as the Prime Minister on Nov 24, last year.

“The main objective of the visit is to strengthen the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Joko Widodo at Istana Bogor on Jan 9,“ he said during a preview of Anwar’s visit to Indonesia, here today.

Dr Zambry said the meeting between both leaders will provide an opportunity for both sides to evaluate the progress of the bilateral ties and explore new opportunities to face the challenges in the region and at the global level.

He said five main issues will be discussed during the meeting, among them economic and investment potentials by Malaysia in Indonesia and discuss strategies to overcome the discrimination of palm oil by the European Union (EU), territorial and maritime issues, employment and security of migrant workers from Indonesia as well as the Indonesia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023.

He added that eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by the private sectors of Malaysia and Indonesia.

Apart from the MoU, Dr Zambry said a function to submit 11 Letter of Intent (LoI) by Malaysian companies to the chairman of Nusantara is also scheduled, to establish Malaysia’s intention to work closely with Indonesia to develop IKN Nusantara.

“We have noticed that the development of IKN has been rapid in Indonesia and that will certainly provide opportunities for Malaysia, especially for Sabah and Sarawak to receive benefits in development. This is a new opportunity that need to be discussed by both leaders, especially in the context of the IKN Nusantara development,“ he said.

Dr Zambry said during the visit, Anwar is also scheduled to present a public talk about “Strategic Relationship Malaysia-Indonesia” and will take the opportunity to meet and greet the diaspora of Malaysia in Jakarta.

He said Indonesia was Malaysia’s seventh largest global partner in trade and third biggest in ASEAN countries with trade volume worth RM95.31 billion (US$22.98 billion) in 2021.

Meanwhile, from January to November 2022, Indonesia was the sixth largest global trading partner and second largest among ASEAN countries with trade amounting to 41.7 per cent, worth RM120.26 billlion. - Bernama