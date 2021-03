KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s One-Year Malaysia Prihatin Keynote Address yesterday has touched on a comprehensive set of initiatives that priorities the rakyat.

Chairman of Alliance For Safe Community Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix), in a statement today, said it was reassuring that the government continued to pursue efforts to ensure that the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic were minimised as soon as possible through efforts to allow more businesses to reopen such as the cinema operators.

“In particular, the effort of creating 500,000 jobs this year is most welcome news for those who have lost their livelihoods over the past year and those who have suffered in terms of loss of businesses and other opportunities,” he said.

Lee added the government should always be mindful and work towards early withdrawal Emergency Ordinance once the Covid-19 situation improves as it necessary to generate more domestic and international confidence.

“Another urgent need now is to ensure that despite the Movement Control Order (MCO), steps should be taken to allow more economic activities to take place subject to the compliance of the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

“The Government should assist more businesses to resume, cinema operators are the hardest hit since the start of the MCO, if restaurants, gyms and pasar malams (night markets) are allowed to reopen subject to SOP compliance, cinema operations should also be included.

“The government should also reconsider the setting up of roadblocks and, allow the people to conduct cross-state activities as soon as possible, as a necessary prerequisite to revitalising economic activities,” he said.

Lee said while it is refreshing to hear the prime minister express his appreciation to all the respective non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their role in aiding the needy regardless of race and religion, he hopes the government will help these organisations through financial aid and other assistance to extend their services to more people in rural and urban areas.

“The caring nature of these individuals and organisations has manifested itself in the many acts of charity performed to alleviate the adverse effects of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama