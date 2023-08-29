PM’s political secretary visits next-of-kin of Elmina plane crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visited the next-of-kin of two victims who perished in the plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam on Aug 17.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Ahmad Farhan had the opportunity to visit the parents of p-hailing rider, Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh in Taman Sidam Kiri, Kedah yesterday.

During the visit, the deceased’s father, Muhamad Saleh Othman, 57, informed that his son was supposed to return home for his sister’s wedding celebration and his death was a great loss to the family.

Anwar said Ahmad Farhan also visited Shaharul Amir Omar’s widow, Suhaila Akasha, 46, in Lumut, Perak yesterday.

“Our prayers for the families involved to be blessed with great perseverance and patience in going through the test. I am sure they are deeply affected as they have been put through a great trial.

“May the Almighty grant the crash victims the best place and forgive all their sins, InsyaAllah” said Anwar.

On Aug 17, 10 individuals, including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun were killed in the crash.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a p-hailing rider and an e-hailing driver who happened to be passing by the crash site. - Bernama