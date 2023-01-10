PM’s prerogative to decide on Cabinet reshuffle: Johari

BENTONG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must be given space to make his own decision regarding any possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (pix) said.

Johari, who is Titiwangsa member of parliament, said that decision was the prerogative of the prime minister.

“Just like in football, the Prime Minister will decide his own squad. He can’t be playing on his own. He has a team with members having their own own expertise that needs time to adjust.

“No party should apply pressure as we must consider the fact that this Unity Government has been around only for 10 months,” he said after a visit to the Sungai Gapoi Orang Asli settlement here today.

The media has been reporting the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, most likely after the Oct 7 Pelangai by-election, with several ministers likely to be affected. - Bernama