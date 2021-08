KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) has lauded Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s proposals for political reforms in the country, especially on limiting premiership tenure to two terms and banning party hopping.

In a statement here today, the Member of Parliament for Santubong said it is a step in the right direction to effectively combat corrupt political practices.

He said the move indicates Muhyiddin’s sincerity and commitment to bring about improvements in the local political scene.

The former Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker said these two issues have been identified as root causes for corruption in the country, yet no political leader before this has made any attempt to do something about it.

“Ten years is already a long time for a person to rule a country. It will be dangerous to allow a person to rule longer than that as it will promote kleptocracy.

“What Tan Sri Muhyiddin did is a testament of his leadership and seriousness to eradicate corruption,” he said, adding that he also agrees to amending the law to speed up the process to allow 18-year-old citizens to vote.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin presented seven proposals on political reforms and combating Covid-19 that the Perikatan Nasional government will implement under a suggested framework of cross-party cooperation if the upcoming vote of confidence in the prime minister is carried in the Dewan Rakyat, and invited leaders of all political parties to discuss the proposals next week. — Bernama