PM’s special officer lodges police report against Lokman Adam

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Special Officer today lodged a police report against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for allegedly making defamatry statement on Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff lodged the report at the Precinct 7 police station here at about 12.30pm.

Speaking to reporters after that, Kamarul Zaman claimed that Lokman Noor Adam defamed the prime minister through a live Facebook broadcast about an ‘agreement” between Ismail Sabri and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The case was referred to the Sepang district police headquarters and Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report. - Bernama