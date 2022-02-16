PM’s visit a proof to the brotherly M’sia-Brunei relations - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Brunei have always shared brotherly relations with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s two-day visit to Brunei starting Monday taking the bilateral ties another notch up.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah in his tweet said Ismail Sabri’s visit has helped strengthen the longstanding partnership between both nations.

“Both countries have agreed to enhance cooperation towards economic recovery and COVID-19 management, including establishing the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) via air routes,” he said in his tweet.

The implementation of the air and land VTL as well as recognition to use MySejahtera and BruHealth digital vaccination certificates were the two main things decided during Ismail Sabri’s two-day official visit.

The agreement, reached as the result of a discussion between Ismail Sabri and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will be a relief for the people of both countries and help revive the economic sector.

Currently there are more than 25,000 Malaysians living in Brunei, comprising professionals, students and those working in the country as well as Sarawakians, especially in the border areas, who commute to Brunei.

Ismail Sabri’s official visit to Brunei is the first since he was appointed prime minister last August. - Bernama