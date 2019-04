KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s second visit to China has put the Malaysia-China bilateral relations into a broader perspective for the future, said the China-Asean Business Association (Caba).

Its president, Tan Sri Lim Gait Tong, said the fact that Mahathir was accorded the greatest respect during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang was a testimony to the bond that has been reestablished for the future conduct of government-to-government and business-to-business relations between both countries.

“Though the Prime Minister’s visit is primarily to participate in the Belt and Road Forum on the President of China’s invitation, Mahathir is taking the opportunity to make his presence and influence felt on a wider front, including business relations events and engagements.

“These efforts augur well for the business community and for the economic climate of Malaysia and the region,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said following the change of government, Mahathir had initiated a review of infrastructure-related projects involving Chinese companies, resulting in some misconceptions and many speculations, which were not good for the business community.

“Projects have been renegotiated, and the East Coast Rail Link project has been signed well ahead of Mahathir’s visit, and this development has put the Malaysia-China relations on a positive front,” he said.

Lim said the Prime Minister had reiterated that China was an important friend and a trading partner, not only for Malaysia but for the Asean region and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement

“In the wake of global economic gloom and trade related tensions and protective actions, the China-Asean spirit for liberal trade and investment flows is a welcome relief.

“As such, the prospects for enlarged trade flows between China and Asean to achieve US$1 trillion (RM4 trillion) is achievable in the foreseeable future,” Lim added. — Bernama